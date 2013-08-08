Advanced Pest Control System for Massachusetts Property and Facilities Managers. Get One Month FREE

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Pest Management in commercial office buildings, housing developments and condo associations has been evolving quite a bit these past few years. New technology and specialized equipment has taken commercial pest control to a new level.



Integrated Pest Management (IPM) has been around for years now. IPM is the preferred method for controlling structural pests and rodents in commercial and residential buildings.



New advancements in the pest industry have some pest professionals raising the bar for IPM programs. Boston, Massachusetts based Ultra Safe Pest Management, recently introduced their 'UltraGuard' Property Protection Program. According to pest professionals at Ultra Safe, the program has been a huge hit with Property and Facility Managers.



This program streamlines the whole pest control process and provides a complete solution for commercial pest control and prevention. One of the key features of the UltraGuard Pest Protection program is the use of an advanced digital tracking, device managing and communication platform.



Pest professionals armed with handheld computers, scan barcodes on trapping, baiting and other pest monitoring devices. The handheld records information about pest activity, bait consumption, deficiencies, conditions present and more. The information is synced up with the Ultra Safe office and 'Customer Portal'. The Customer Portal is a web based link, where property managers can login to view all reports and documentation in real time. See pest activity trends, account history and more. This type of pest management system makes life easier for busy property and facility managers.



Ultra Safe Pest Management is now accepting new commercial clients and including a FREE month of service with the purchase of our annual UltraGuard Pest Protection Program. Contact one of our pest professionals for more details!