The Advanced Phase Change Materials Market is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2027. One of the major driving factors for the market is expected to be the increasing need to conserve energy across diverse industries and sectors. In addition, strict regulations levied on various industries to minimize greenhouse gas emissions have also helped to grow the advanced phase change material market. APCM usage is projected to reduce overall energy demand by as much as more than half by 2050.



Paraffin has a high heat storage capacity and is also stable due to which, over the forecast timeframe, they are expected to experience significant production. However, at a projected CAGR of 21.3% by 2027, bio-based APCM is scheduled to be the fastest-growing product. Increased preference for environmentally friendly materials is expected to drive the bio-based APCM market over the coming years, mainly in North America and Europe.



The growing use of advanced technology to improve performance characteristics, such as thermal conductivity and compressive resistance, would drive demand. The growth of bio-based substitutions is also expected to generate new opportunities for industrial development.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Advanced Phase Change Materials market and profiled in the report are:



Laird Plc, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc., Croda International Plc., Microtek Laboratories Inc., Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc., Phase Change Materials Products Ltd., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Cryopak Industries Inc., and Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Salt Hydrates

Paraffin Wax

Others



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Inorganic

Organic

Bio-Based



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Macro

Micro

Molecular



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



HVAC

Construction

Energy Storage

Commercial Storage

Shipping & Transportation

Textile

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Advanced Phase Change Materials market and its competitive landscape.



