Advanced Podiatry Offers the Finest Foot and Ankle Care in a Comfortable New Setting

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Recognized throughout the region for their commitment to providing exceptional patient care in a friendly, relaxed environment, Advanced Podiatry is the clinic Tampa residents trust for all their foot and ankle care needs. The staff at Advanced Podiatry understands that helping patients feel comfortable in each phase of their visit is of the utmost importance, which is why they recently relocated to a newer and more spacious setting that allows them to better serve their clientele.



The new office is equipped with a full suite of the latest precision podiatric medical equipment to help patients recover more fully, and in less time. Advanced Podiatry also offers many alternative treatments for relieving foot and ankle pain that often allow patients to quickly return to their usual activities without having to endure costly and painful surgeries.



Doctors Katz and Johnston pride themselves on providing the best care available along with a genuine and compassionate attitude. They treat everyone who enters their office with respect, taking the time to answer all questions posed to them and doing whatever is necessary to ensure that their patients are able to find relief from their symptoms. “I believe that the key to good patient care is listening and relating to each patient on a personal level. Taking the time to really understand the problem and circumstances leads to faster relief and successful treatment,” a comment from Dr. Marc Katz on the Advanced Podiatry website stated.



Advanced Podiatry offers treatments for the entire gamut of foot and ankle issues, including heel pain, bunions, Morton’s neuroma, ingrown toenails, sports injuries, achilles tendon pain, plantar warts, toenail fungus, diabetic foot care, orthotics, foot surgery, peripheral neuropathy, foot fractures, ankle sprains, foot ulcers, corns and calluses, athlete’s foot, bone spurs and gout, among others.



About Advanced Podiatry

Advanced Podiatry helps patients get better faster with the most comprehensive, up-to-date foot, ankle and leg treatments available in Tampa Bay. The doctors at Advanced Podiatry always take the time to listen to their patients and answer all of their questions. Advanced Podiatry offers basic to advanced treatments, alternative treatments and minimally-invasive office procedures for faster healing. Advanced Podiatry specializes in treatments to avoid steroids and major surgeries. People deserve the best treatment available, and Dr. Marc Katz and Dr. Leslie Johnston are here to help. Call Advanced Podiatry at 813-875-0555. For more information, please visit http://www.thetampapodiatrist.com.



Advanced Podiatry

2919 W. Swann Ave., Suite 203

Tampa, FL 33609