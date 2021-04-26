Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.



Scope of the Report:

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



The researchers find out why sales of Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028.



Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market are Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Lower Limb

Upper Limb

Full Body



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

Others



Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Stationary

Mobile



