Advanced Protective Garments for Health Care Providers Announced by Under Scrub

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Silver Lining Textiles has developed a new under garment called Under Scrub. This under shirt is specifically designed with the health care professional in mind. Comfortable stretch fabric along with a dual layer knit makes these under shirts extremely soft. It can also serve as an extra layer of protection against microorganisms and harmful pathogens in the medical work place. It uses a scientifically proven silver ion antimicrobial technology that safely reduces both bacterial and fungal pathogens that are frequently encountered in the medical workplace.



“Since launching the UNDER SCRUB brand earlier this year, it has received global acceptance as a first line of defense against the hazards a healthcare provider encounters daily” explains Jason Katsapetses, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining Textiles.



Under Scrub garments come in two designs, long sleeve and short sleeve shirts that are designed to comfortably fit a man and woman’s body. They are available in neutral basic colors to compliment scrubs. These shirts are produced with activated carbon in the fabric to reduce body odors as well.



“The Under Scrub is a great addition to preventing infection transmission,” states Joseph Aragon MD, Chief of Cardiology Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara California. “Extensive testing has shown the rapid reduction of bacteria safely contributing to disease prevention. Not only do I feel comfortable doing procedures in an Under Scrub, I feel that I am providing an additional degree of safety for my patients.”



To learn more about Under Scrub garments, visit their website at www.underscrub.com



About Under Scrub

Silver Lining Textiles LLC was founded by doctors, fabric innovators and textile experts, with the goal of producing high performance technical fabrics for the healthcare industry. They are located in Santa Barbara, California. They have developed Under Scrub specifically designed for healthcare providers in an effort to prevent the spread of bacteria and other harmful pathogens.