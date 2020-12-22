Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Flame Retardant Plastics Market



The global flame retardant plastics market is forecasted to attain a value of USD 61.87 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.8%.The flame retardant plastics market has wide applications in aerospace &defense, electrical & electronics, wire & cable, pipe & tank, transportation, building & construction, and marine. Factors such as growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector, increasing demand from the electrical & electronics sector, rising demand for thermoplastics to reduce carbon emission, and increased investments would drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/382



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



By polymer type, polyurethanes accounted for the largest market share of over 28% of the flame retardant plastics market in 2019. Polyurethanes have wide applications in the building & construction and automotive & transportation industry. Thermosets are projected to grow at a faster rate of 5% during the forecast period. The aerospace &defense industry has accounted for the largest market share of over 23% in 2019 and is expected to be the dominating sector for consumption during the forecast period.



Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others



Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/382



The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market report:



The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.



The report considers the following market growth estimation timeline:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2019, owing to the growth of electronics, electrical, and automotive industries in the region. Besides, the growing construction industry in the countries of the region, mainly in China and India, has been an extra boost for the growth of the demand for flame retardant plastics.



Europe was the second-largest shareholder of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period owing to the growth of the aerospace and construction industry in the region.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Gallium Nitride Market Size To Be Worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%| Emergen Research



Thermoelectric Materials Market Size Worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Size To Be Worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



LED Emergency Lighting Market Size To Be Worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-flame-retardant-plastics-market