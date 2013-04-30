Advanced Research Systems Now Offers Synchronized Electronic Criminal Search Products in More Than 1200 Jurisdictions

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Advanced Research Systems (ARS) offers a complete line of employment screening and criminal search products that will assist organizations with their background checks. With synchronized electronic criminal searches, many criminal courts are connected directly with ARS’s technology which allows these searches to be completed within 4 hours or less - offering a convenient, cost-effective and superior turnaround time. Companies throughout the world, including United States, Canada and over 100 countries overseas will now be able to hire and retain the top talent in their specific industry. ARS search capabilities allow our clients the ability to conduct credential and employment background check products by collaborating with each client and developing a screening program that fits their objectives. Supporting each client’s specific employee related objectives, their screening strategy is able to reduce internal criminal activity, minimize shrinkage and lower turnover risk.



Providing clients with a comprehensive criminal background check, ARS will make sure their workforce is protected. By using enterprise technology, client’s criminal searches will be routed efficiently and quickly to provide accurate and comprehensive background checks. Client screening reports are reported in a detailed, clear and concise format.



By using enterprise technology and synchronized court searches, ARS is able to perform the most accurate background checks possible since there are little manual processes, and therefore enable the country-wide criminal background checks to provide clients superb accuracy in conducting background checks. Physical visits to the courthouse which are still required in this day and age always have potential for error since this is a manual search performed by a researcher. Since all original court cases originate from the county jurisdiction, county court searches are the most logical choice to review not only convictions, but open cases such as cases waiting for trial or charges for failure to appear on a pending case. For more information on criminal search products, contact a customer service representative by calling 1-888-239-8640.



About Advanced Research Systems

Advanced Research Systems (ARS) is an employment background check company that provides screening services throughout the United States, Canada and over 100 countries worldwide. Focused on complete client satisfaction, ARS is committed to providing the most efficient and comprehensive pre-employment screening processes in the industry today. Bringing together an expert staff of risk management, human resources and legal investigation employees, ARS addresses the ongoing concerns of employee theft, workforce violence and fabricated applicant information in the workplace. With the help of ARS, companies throughout the world are able to alleviate their hiring risks and make decisive hiring choices.



For more information, please visit http://www.arsbackgrounds.com/.