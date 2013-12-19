Advanced Roofing Solutions Launches Roof Commander Website as Authority in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Orlando is Florida’s largest inland city and plays host to Disney, Universal Studios and other of America’s biggest and best theme parks, making it an international sensation as well as America’s most visited city. Despite the glamour on the surface, the weather can be extreme and can damage homes and especially their roofs. Advanced Roofing Solutions has been resident in Orlando since their inception and have now launched a new website, Roof Commander, designed to reflect their singular expertise in roofing installation of all kinds, taking on jobs small and large. The website is designed to not only bring in new customers, but to help educate the Orlando community about the local roofing industry in general.



The website features their residential and commercial roofing services as well as specialty services in tiled roofs, metal roofs, roof repair and a biography of the business. The site also features high quality original video content including a message from the CEO, reviews from satisfied customers, exclusive discounts and a summary of the roofing services offered to create customer engagement using the latest online strategies.



Their range of services including everything from replacing roof tiles (www.roofcommander.com/roof-tiles) to roof repair (www.roofcommander.com/roof-repair), specializing in both residential and commercial roofing to provide a complete suite of solutions for everyone in Orlando. They also deal with storm and hail insurance claims, demonstrating no job is too big or small for the Roof Commanders.



A spokesperson for Advanced Roofing Solutions explained, “We chose Roof Commander because it reflects the mastery with which we can repair, replace and even create roofing structures for residential and commercial clients. The website showcases our ability to effectively deal with tiled and metal roofs, sloped and even flat roofs with the latest EPDM and torch down roofing techniques. We are fully licensed, bonded and insured and put customer service first to guarantee that no one can offer a more professional or comprehensive roofing service than we do.”



About Advanced Roofing Solutions Orlando

Advanced Roofing Solutions of Orlando is a fully licensed Residential and Commercial roofing contractor in the Central Florida area. Their roofers specialize in roof repair and replacement together with storm and hail damage insurance claims. A properly Licensed, Bonded and Insured roofing company, they provide the highest level of service at some of the roofing industry’s most competitive prices. For more information please visit: http://roofcommander.com/