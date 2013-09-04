Advanced Search Capabilities Highlight the Functionality of IDX Enabled Website of Paul Milam

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- IDX, Inc. welcomes Greensbory, North Carolina real estate agent Paul Milam to the growing network of real estate professionals adopting the innovative and customizable IDX Broker software for their websites. The personalized IDX solution Milam now employs syncs his website with Triad MLS (Triad), bringing thousands of detailed property listings to the fingertips of potential buyers around the Greensbory area. The revolutionary website Milam now hosts has forever simplified the online property search.



In addition to a thorough and educational real estate blog and access to mortgage calculators and virtual tours, Milam also gives his clients and those home seekers utilizing his website a comprehensive online property search. The five search functions, basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID work to narrow the Triad listings while retrieving homes that match the needs of individual buyers. Advanced searches even let home seekers customize the search parameters to find them homes that meet their specific needs. Here, buyers can choose, style, school district and even topography of a property. This in-depth search is available thanks to Milam and his customized IDX solution.



An administrative login page allows Milam to access all of the behind-the-scenes tools necessary to manage his real estate website. Here, he can design the look and functionality of his website, customizing the CSS and global wrappers to reflect his professionalism and the desires he has for his page. With IDX Broker software Milam can truly control his website to represent his real estate business in the way we wants. Milam and his online real estate solution have been upgraded, thanks to his IDX solution.



About Paul Milam

Paul Milam possesses more than 35 year of real estate experience. He is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES). Milam currently is a part of the Keller Williams Realty55 Partners of Greensboro, North Carolina.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .