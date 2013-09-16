Advanced Search Capabilities Simplify the Online Property Search Process on IDX Enabled Real Estate Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Real estate agent Brody Loring and IDX, Inc. have supplied Santa Barbara, California potential buyers with a concise and complete online solution for finding the perfect home. Loring now hosts a customizable IDX solution on his website, instantly synchronizing his search page with thousands of Santa Barbara MLS (SBMLS) listings. Home seekers utilizing his website, can experience a dynamic online property search from the convenience of the IDX search page Loring have upgraded to. With all of the benefits for real estate professionals and potential buyers, it is no wonder Loring has chosen to adopt such a revolutionary technology.



The IDX Broker software now enabled on the website Loring supports makes it easier than ever for home seekers to participate in a comprehensive online real estate search. Five unique search functions, basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID, create a thorough search process on the search page of Singh, bringing detailed SBMLS listings to the fingertips of potential buyers almost instantaneously. Never before has such a simple and easy-to-use features been so helpful in matching buyers with homes. The powerful advanced search even allows home seekers to create search parameters and specify the features most important to them in a home, such as the school district, architectural style and view a home boasts. The IDX solution Loring has customized for his website has forever changed the way Santa Barbara buyers search for homes online.



Loring can access more tools than ever before, thanks to his adoption of IDX Broker. Through an administrative login page, he can customize the features of his website, in an effort to make it more functional for his clients and easier for him to manage. Here, Loring can edit CSS and global wrappers to create a professional branding for his online real estate solution. He can also syndicate the listings he represents by making RSS and XML codes to widely circulate the properties on social media sites and larger real estate search engines. Loring enabled IDX Broker software as a way of simplifying the search process for his clients, and in return his IDX solution has simplified his job.



About Brody Loring

Brody Loring is a real estate agent with Alpha Investment Management located in Santa Barbara, California.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com