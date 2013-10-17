Advanced Skin Laser Treatment Is Available from LS Aesthetic Clinic

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Physical attractiveness and beauty has an important role to play in every person’s life as it is considered to be a main factor for improving confidence. People worldwide utilize the services of beauty salons, spas and cosmetic treatment clinics to improve their physical appearance. LS Aesthetic Clinic has several years of experience in providing good quality cosmetic treatments to customers with technical excellence and medical safety. The advanced skin laser treatment offered by this center has rejuvenated and restored the life and confidence of hundreds of clients. Prospective customers can make informed decisions regarding choosing the services of LS Aesthetic Clinic with the help of the website lsaesthetic.com.sg.



The list of treatments available from LS Aesthetic Clinic covers Acne Therapy, Fillers, Hair Removal, Botox, Skin Rejuvenation, Pigmentation Problems, Facial Spa Therapy, Hair Loss treatment, Warts, Oil Glands, Mole removal, Cellulite Treatment, non-surgical intervention of leg veins, Chemical Peels, Weight Management, Birth Marks, Stretch and Scar marks treatment, Body Contour, Liposuction, Microdermabrasion with Parisan Peel, ProShockIce Body Contouring and much more. Almost all problems related to the skin and face are said to be cured successfully by the LS Aesthetic Clinic, with advanced technology and expertise. The high value service treats dull skin tones, lax, acne and others, and helps clients restore their beauty without any risk.



The website says, “Your face is one of your most valuable assets and as such deserves to always look its best, at LS Aesthetic we offer a range of different facial treatment options, all with one goal in mind.”



LS Aesthetics also offers different types of carefully developed cosmetic products including scrubs, moisturizers, sunscreens, night creams, toners, cleansers and day creams. In addition, customers will also get to purchase INIKA Mineral Cosmetics and FALLENE Sunblock through this service provider. Everyone can look and feel good with the help of safe and reliable skin laser treatment and all the facial services delivered by LS Aesthetics. The expert medical practitioners provide complete professional advice to clients, which helps them in selecting the right treatment method. People who wish to improve their quality of life can rely on the facilities, products and services offered by LS Aesthetics Clinic and its team of experts.



To get more information about skin laser treatment, visit http://www.lsaesthetic.com.sg



About LS Aesthetic Clinic

LS Aesthetic Clinic was established in the year 1991. It is headed by Dr. Allan Kok. This treatment centre utilizes various methods to improve the physical appearance of people. A wide range of advanced skin care and facial treatment methods are offered by LS Aesthetic Clinic at reasonable rates.



Media Contact

LS Aesthetic Clinic Pte Ltd

Address: #10-04 Wisma Atria Office Tower

435 Orchard Road (S238877)

Tel: (65) 6738 4700

Fax: (65) 6235 1817

Email: lsmedic@gmail.com

URL: http://www.lsaesthetic.com.sg