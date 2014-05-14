Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Advanced Utility Boiler Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Advanced Utility Boiler Market By Type (Sub Critical Radiant Boilers, Super Critical Boilers, Ultra Super Critical Boilers, Low NOX Boilers, & Others), Applications (Combined Cycle Plants, Cogeneration Plants, Natural Gas Power Plants, Clean Coal Technology Plants, & Others) And Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2019
The report estimates the advanced boiler market in terms of volume and value. The volume market is estimated in terms of the demand of energy per year. The report estimates the market size of the advanced boiler industry depending on the type of equipment such as subcritical boilers, supercritical boilers, ultra supercritical boilers, and others. This analysis is sub-divided into various geographic sections, which are further broken down into a country-wise analysis.
The advanced boiler market is driven by the increasing demand for energy and growing installation of power plants in developing countries. The heavy dependency on fossil fuel for power generation and less capital investments made on thermal power plants compared to renewable energy plants has increased the demand for advanced boilers. Government incentive programs worldwide prefer to install advanced boilers in new thermal power stations.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases, to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global advanced boiler market. The primary sources - experts and suppliers from the industry, have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the advanced boiler market.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of the key companies profiled include Siemens AG. (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Alstom Ltd. (France), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (India), and Babcock & Wilcox Co. (USA), and others.
Asia-Pacific dominates the global advanced boiler market. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest market, followed by India in terms of demand. Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.) is the global leader in terms of the production size of boilers. The advanced utility boiler market in Europe and North America is maturing, and will subsequently provide opportunities for equipment replacements, upgrades, and modernization.
The report covers major regions such as Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia), Europe (Poland, Germany, Finland, Italy, the U.K., and Russia), the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E, and Egypt), and the America (Canada, the U.S., and Brazil).
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