Advanced Vision Care Takes Up Slack Left After Ultralase Takeover

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The buyout of high-end Lasik and Lasek eye surgeons Ultralase, by budget brand Optimax has resulted in a boost in business for Harley Street clinic, Advanced Vision Care. The void left by closure of several Utralase locations, has left Advanced Vision Care as an attractive option for many who want the very best eye surgery treatment and are not ready to compromise on quality.



Aware that people prefer their eyes to receive the best possible treatment, the highly skilled team of eye surgeons at Advanced Vision Care refused to be drawn into competition for customer numbers. Instead, they concentrated their efforts on customer care, allowing them to provide a personal and professional service. This system seems to be working in their favour as patients appear to appreciate the enhanced level of attention and are happier when they have complete confidence in the skill of their surgeon.



The extra care has not affected the convenience of laser eye surgery because the actual treatment time remains very short after the extremely thorough initial suitability consultations. AVC’s surgeons operate at the forefront of the refractive vision correction industry using the same Technolas Perfect Vision laser technology as Ultralase for maximum comfort and precise results. Many celebrities in both the sports and media industries have recommended the service after their experience with eye surgeons at Advanced Vision Care.



Advanced Vision Care forged their reputation over many years by completing more than 50,000 successful procedures. Many of those customers had eye problems that would have been untreatable by surgeons with less experience or clinics that had failed to invest heavily in the best equipment.



Harley Street has a reputation for housing some of the best medical professions and that reputation is thanks to practitioners such as members of Mr. Pillai’s team Advanced Vision Care and their unwavering commitment to providing the best treatments for patients.



Lead surgeon, Mr. Pillai is held in high esteem by patients such as Holby City actor Hari Dhillon, who was happy enough to provide a testimonial after enjoying successful vision surgery. Equally impressed was one-time star of ITV’s Loose Women, Lynda Bellingham who said "I can’t recommend AVC highly enough. I would say to anyone who’s thinking about it, go for it, just go for it – it will change your life".



Despite often treating famous people through many word of mouth referrals, Mr. Pillai and the team at AVC makes every single patient feel as important as the next .



About Advanced Vision Care

Advanced Vision Care (AVC) is based in Harley Street, London and laser and non-laser treatments for poor eyesight. A number of celebrities have used Advanced Vision Care to improve their eyesight; Household names such as Sugar Babes singer Amelle Berrabah and Conor O’Shea, Director of Rugby at Harlequins RFC are listed among the satisfied clients.



