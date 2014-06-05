Advanced Water Filters Announces New Water Filter Options

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Advanced Water Filters, a water filtration company, announces new water filter features and options for customers. Professional staff can help customers make the best selections to keep home water systems clean and free of bacteria.



Advanced Water Filters, a company operating out of Scottsdale, Arizona, now features a new line of water filters and options that appeal to a wide variety of customers. The company boasts the best whole-house water filters and filtration systems that can meet the needs of new and longtime homeowners alike. From upgrades in older systems to purchasing brand new systems, the knowledgeable staff at Advanced Water Filters can help customers find the right products.



Water filtration is an important consideration for today's homeowners. With a rise in contaminants found in public water systems, homeowners need to take precautions by installing high quality water filtrations systems that protect their families.



There are a variety of styles and systems to choose from. In addition to state-of-the-art water filters, the company has systems that perform reverse osmosis, soften water and add important minerals and vitamins.



Customers can compare the line of products and options available and select the perfect system by visiting the company website at www.advancedwaterfilters.com/product-comparison.html . Many homeowners have questions about choosing a system that will keep family members healthy and safe.



Commonly and frequently asked questions can be answered by visiting http://www.advancedwaterfilters.com/faq/



For more information, visit http://www.newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00082771-whole-house-water-filtration-system.html



About Advanced Water Filters

Advanced Water Filters has been serving the Scottsdale community with high quality, professional customer service and water filter products. The company's motto, "always go the extra mile for the customer" emphasizes the level of commitment the company has made to provide excellent customer service and top of the line products.



For More Information:

Chris Ormiston

Advanced Water Filters

959 East Morningstar Lane

Tempe, Arizona 85283

(602) 820-7068

michelle@smmmarketing.com

http://www.advancedwaterfilters.com