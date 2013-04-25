Advanced Web Designs Ltd Detail the Expansion of Services and Skill-Sets in 2013

Hertford, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Advanced Web Designs Ltd have always taken pride in the fact that all of the websites and Content Management Systems they have created over their 13 years in business have been designed and developed individually and uniquely in-house for each of their customers.



Whilst having always been aware of the various ‘off-the-shelf’ open source Content Management Systems such as Drupal, Wordpress and Joomla, AWD have always felt that their own CMS is equally as flexible and have therefore tended not to need them.



However, a growing trend in the use of these systems has seen AWD branch out to ensure that they are now in the position to offer them as part of their service to clients who either want to use them for the development of their website or clients already using Drupal, Wordpress or Joomla.who require additional work on existing website.



Managing Director Richard Stangroom said "Whilst we have not needed to use off the shelf packages in the past, from a client’s point of view these systems have now become synonymous with web development and we must therefore be able to offer them within our services". One of the ways AWD have ensured that they are able to offer this additional high level of service with these systems is by the recruitment of a new developers with the necessary background, skills and experience.



On top of this, AWD are busy redeveloping and expanding upon their own Content Management System branded as ‘Konnex’ which is due to be rolled out to new clients during the summer along with improvements to their bespoke e-commerce and shopping cart facilities.



Speaking about Konnex, lead developer at AWD Gareth Handa said "Our new CMS system will boast many new and innovative features designed to make the development of websites far less process driven, whilst at the same time being even easier for our customers to use as a mechanism to update their own website". Gareth went on to say “The system will also help drive down the cost of more complex websites even further as many of the time consuming processes currently required will become automated’.



“It is not just about streamlining development, but also the incorporation of ‘state of the art’ technology and features such as HTML5” continued Gareth Handa. The latest feature currently under development in ‘KonnexCMS’ is the fantastic LiveEdit which allows customers to make changes within their websites in an easy to understand design view. "The design approach in LiveEdit ensures a vastly high degree of usability for the customer".



Combined with their own bespoke development platform and the introduction of 3rd party development platforms, Advanced Web Designs Ltd have ensured they maintain themselves as a market leader in Hertfordshire.



Commercial Manager Kyle Kenney added "speaking with many prospective clients and being able to offer such a diverse range of services helps us ensure that no matter what their particular needs and expectations are, we have a service that can fulfil their requirements."



For more information on our Content Management Systems and web design services, visit our website at www.awdltd.co.uk



