Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The advanced wound care products treat acute and chronic wounds. Advanced wound care applications are widespread in various end-use industries, including home care settings and hospitals and clinics. These products are designed to treat complex wounds and require doctor's orders. Advanced wound care products typically include hydrogels, alginates, and foam dressings, among others.



Advanced Wound Care Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the advanced wound care market is the fast increase in chronic diseases due to an unhealthy and stressful lifestyle. Moreover, the introduction of the latest cutting-edge technology has improved veterinary wound care stages. Additionally, the rising demand for advanced wound healing in patients who have diabetes is projected to drive the market growth.



Some of the prominent players in the advanced wound care company include: Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.



The wound care practitioners, doctors, and wound care specialists globally are opening up their facility centers. Antimicrobial wound dressing, pressure ulcers, tissue care, and severe injury healing are demanding injury care facilities. These are the factors that are creating demand for more advanced wound care facilities in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Advanced Wound Care Market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts



Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others



Regional Analysis



In 2019, the North America region held the largest market share due to the rising incidence of acute, chronic, and chronic wounds and the increasing prevalence of surgeries performed in the region. Moreover, increased awareness and implementation of market devices such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) over the forecast period will increase regional growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a significant market share in the advanced wound care market over the forecast period. The regional growth can be accredited to Japan, India, and China due to rising advancements by prominent players and increased government support.



