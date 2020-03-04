Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented based on Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe) Forecast 2025
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer will enable growth in the global "Advanced Wound Care Market 2020". Fortune Business Insights, has published a report, titled "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025." According to the report in 2017, the global advanced wound care market was valued at US$ 9273.3 Mn. The global advanced wound care market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and value US$ 13,450 Mn by the end of 2025.
The report classifies the global advanced wound care market in terms of various segments such as regions, product, type, end users, and others. As per the report, North America emerged dominant in the global advanced wound care market in 2017. The North America market was valued at US$ 3874.4 Mn in 2017.
Highlights of the Report:
In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Advanced Wound Care Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Advanced Wound Care Market share.
The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
Key Players Operating in The Advanced Wound Care Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Derma Sciences Inc.
Coloplast Corp
ConvaTec Inc.
Tissue Regenix
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Smith & Nephew
Organogenesis Inc.
KCI Licensing, Inc
Other Prominent Players
Rising Number of Surgeries Conducted Worldwide to Drive Global Market
Increasing per capita income and increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are a few factors anticipated to drive the global advanced wound care market during the forecast period. Additionally, long term hospital stays, backed by rising number of surgical procedures taking place is a factor expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.
Besides this, the increasing geriatric population has been constantly contributing to the global advance wound care market's growth. Innovation of new products is generating demand for approvals on products such as biological skin equivalents and extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices. This is anticipated to propel growth in the global advanced wound care market.
Strong Distribution Network of Leading Organizations to Propel Growth
At present ConvaTec Inc., Smith & Nephew, and KCI Licensing Inc. are leading the global advanced wound care market. The growth witnessed in the market is attributable to these organizations' diverse product portfolio and strong distribution network. Some of the leading companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are MiMedx, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Organogenesis Inc.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of key Indications, 2017 (Key Countries)
Economic cost Burden, Chronic wounds (Key Countries)
Key Mergers & Acquisitions
Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2017
Overview: New Developments in Wound Care
Global Advanced Wound Care Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Advanced Wound Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Film Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Antimicrobial Dressings
Foam Dressings
Others
Wound Care Devices
Nagative Pressure Wound Therapy
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy
Others (Compression Therapy, etc.)
Active Wound Care
Biological Skin Equivalents
Growth Factors
Biological Dressings
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Surgical Wounds
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care Settings
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
TOC Continued….
