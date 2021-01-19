Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The global advanced wound care market is projected to reach a value of USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. Growing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing wound ulcers are major driving factors for the global advanced wound care market. The growing geriatric population will also boost market growth.



Top Key participants include Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.



The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for advanced wound care products. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.



Market Drivers



Growing incidences of diabetic ulcers will be a major factor boosting the global advanced wound care market. Changing lifestyles have led to increased disorders among the people, further boosting the global market demand during the forecast period. Higher government investments for the research and development of better and more efficient advanced wound care will drive market growth throughout the forecast period. The global market is also facing growing demand for at-home care due to cost-benefits, increased comfort, and reduced chances of hospital-acquired infections.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts



Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook



The market for North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The demand will be driven by the increasing incidence of wounds and the rising prevalence of surgeries performed in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a high CAGR throughout the forecast period. The regional growth is mainly driven by various factors, such as the growing advancements by prominent players in the countries, such as India, Japan, and China, and increased support from the government.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Advanced Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rapid growth in the geriatric population



4.2.2.2. Increased incidence of diabetes



4.2.2.3. Rising innovation in advanced wound care products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Moist Wound Dressings



5.1.1.1. Foam



5.1.1.2. Hydrocolloid



5.1.1.3. Film



5.1.1.4. Alginate



5.1.1.5. Hydrogel



5.1.1.6. Collagen



5.1.2. Wound Therapy Devices



5.1.2.1. Pressure Relief Devices



5.1.2.2. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems



5.1.2.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment



5.1.2.4. Electrical Stimulation Devices



5.1.2.5. Other Wound Therapy Devices



5.1.3. Active Wound Care



5.1.3.1. Artificial Skin and Substitutes



5.1.3.2. Autografts



To Be Continued…!



