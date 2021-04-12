Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.



The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for advanced wound care products. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.



Key participants include Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Advanced Wound Care Market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts



Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Advanced Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rapid growth in the geriatric population



4.2.2.2. Increased incidence of diabetes



4.2.2.3. Rising innovation in advanced wound care products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



CONTINUED…!



