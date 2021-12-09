Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Advanced Wound Care Market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Wound Care Market"



225 – Tables

47 – Figures

289 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076



The increasing spending on chronic wounds, growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, and technological advancements are among the major factors propelling the growth of this market. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the advanced wound care market.



The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by product segment, in 2020



Based on products, the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents. The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2020. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; rising incidence of burn injuries; and technological advancements in dressings are boosting the market growth of this segment.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076



Surgical & traumatic wounds segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The advanced wound care market has been segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to drive the growth of the surgical & traumatic wounds segment.



The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by end user segment, in 2020



Based on end users, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large number of treatment procedures conducted in hospitals, availability of reimbursements, and high patient inflow in this care setting are driving this segments growth.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=88705076



The global advanced wound care market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced wound treatment options like advanced wound care products, the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders.



The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Misonix, Inc. (US), MiMedx Group, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), DermaRite Industries, LLC (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Advancis Medical (UK), Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Hollister Incorporated (US), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shield Line (US), ZENI MEDICAL (US), Carilex Medical (Germany), Pensar Medical, LLC (US), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and HAROMED B.V. (Belgium).