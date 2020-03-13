Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Rising prevalence of chronic wounds and increasing availability of advanced wound dressings are propelling the growth of "Advanced Wound Dressings Market" says Fortune Business Insights in a published report titled "Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025."Global advanced wound dressings market to grow at significant a CAGR of 4.6% From 2018-2025, owing to the constant focus of key players on R&D to launch new products.



Leading Players operating in the Advanced Wound Dressings Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry



The global advanced wound dressings market key players are Derma Sciences Inc., Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc, Other Prominent Players



The report covers:



Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Intoduction of Alginate Dressing to Have Major Contribution in The Global Market



Chronic wounds are also treated by alginate dressing. It is primarily used due to its exponential benefits such as promoting tissue formation, higher efficiency in exudate management, improved healing of the wound. The demand for alginate dressing along with the rising cases of chronic wounds are contributing significantly to the growth of the global advanced wound dressing market. For Instance, in 2017, alginate segment was accounted for 11.8% share of the global advanced wound care market. Further the global wound care dressings market is segmented on the basis of indication into, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers surgical wounds, and others.



Asia-Pacific to Account for Highest Share in The Global Market



Asia Pacific region was valued at US$ 1,916.0 Mn in 2017 and is predicted to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. According to a survey conducted by the United Nations, the Japanese have the highest life expectancy/life-span among all the countries in the world. Besides Japan other countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China also account for a significant share in the global market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases directing towards longer hospital stays for patients is fostering the growth of the global advanced wound dressings market. Reduced mobility in the region along with rising incidences of chronic diseases are the factors attributing to pressure ulcers and hence enabling growth of the global advanced wound dressings market. Nevertheless, lack of reimbursement policies in Asia Pacific for advanced wound dressings is the factor hampering the growth for advanced wound dressings market.



