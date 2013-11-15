Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Advanced Wound Management Market to 2019 ? Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Leading to Chronic Wounds in Emerging Countries will Drive Future Growth market report to its offering

GBI Research’s report: “Advanced Wound Management Market to 2019 – Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Leading to Chronic Wounds in Emerging Countries will Drive Future Growth” looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for eight advanced wound dressing segments: foams, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, semi-permeable films, hydrofibers, wound contact layers, alginates, and collagens. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments and analyzes the market dynamics. It also reviews the competitive landscape and gives detailed analysis of each segment’s pipeline products, as well as details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil



- Information on market size for eight advanced wound management market segments: foams, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, semi-permeable films, hydrofibers, wound contact layers, alginates, and collagens



- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011



- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the advanced wound management market



- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global advanced wound management market



- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies



- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines



- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies



- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging-market opportunities



- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return



- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the advanced wound management market landscape



- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global advanced wound management market and the factors shaping it



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146312/advanced-wound-management-market-to-2019-increasing-incidence-of-diabetes-leading-to-chronic-wounds-in-emerging-countries-will-drive-future-growth.html

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