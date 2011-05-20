AdvanceLipo Offering Massively Reduced Price for their State of the Art Liposuction Treatment

Los Angeles, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for affordable non-invasive liposuction, AdvanceLipo Los Angeles is announcing their revolutionary liposuction treatment for just $795.



AdvanceLipo, the leader in non-invasive liposuction, is the pioneer of the most advanced liposuction procedures on the market today. Combining their years of experience with “laser lipo,” “smart lipo,” and “vaser lipo,” AdvanceLipo center Los Angeles has created the new “tumescent lipo method,” which doctors are calling: “The most cutting edge liposuction method in existence.”



Unlike traditional liposuction procedures, which are painful, time consuming, and expensive, AdvanceLipo is a same-day procedure that is far safer and less expensive than traditional forms of treatment.



Doctors use a tiny incision under local anesthesia where the fat is liquefied and removed via a small suction tube. Scarring is virtually eliminated and no stitches are used.



Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the procedure is that it only takes one to two hours and patients can usually return to work the same day. Most patients experience minimal bruising and pain meds are unnecessary as the healing time is considerably faster than other liposuction procedures. In fact, the procedure is so non-invasive that the owners felt comfortable showing a video of the entire procedure on their website!



According to the AdvanceLipo center: “Compared to traditional liposuction, swelling and bruising is lessened and the areas treated are smoothed and tightened. In fact, many of our patients rave that it is virtually painless and because general anesthesia is not used, recovery time is faster and down time is minimized.”



In addition to the rapid results provided with AdvanceLipo, Consultation for the service is complementary, and they provide out of state customers with free phone consultations. They help patients plan their trips for their procedure, and even those who travel cross-country can return to their lives without taking too much time off. Financial assistance is also offered through a zero interest platform and patients can pay off their procedure for as little as $95 a month.



So far AdvanceLipo has been met with rave reviews from past patients as well as some of the most respected doctors in the industry. It is safe, low risk, personalized to each individuals needs, and provides immediate results.



Because AdvanceLipo center Los Angeles has successfully performed thousands of procedures they are offering a limited time special on their services for just $795 an area (usually $995).



To learn more about AdvanceLipo, or to capitalize on the limited time offer, please visit: http://www.advancelipolosangeles.com/