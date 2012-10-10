Advances in Audio-Visual Equipment Drive Changes in Business Communication

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Mainline AV, a global leader in audio-visual equipment rentals, service and sales, has seen how advancing technology is shaping communication for businesses. The company has observed an increasing demand for rentals of its Bosch wireless push-to-talk microphone systems for conferences and events in a range of industries. Mainline AV is a successful east coast rental house for Bosch conferencing systems, general audio-visual equipment and other videoconferencing components.



Anna M. Cassidy, President of Mainline AV, explained why the Bosch equipment is a great solution for businesses. “Our Bosch wireless push-to-talk microphone systems are one of the absolute best conferencing products on the market, because they are versatile and easy to use.” She continued, “We have lots of repeat clients because, once they experience the benefits of this system, they don’t want to use any other.”



Mainline AV delivers to all major hotels in the New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. corridor, and offers full set-up and service, catering to the Fortune 500 sector, U.S. Government and Congresses worldwide.



About Mainline AV

Based in Philadelphia, with offices around the world, Mainline AV provides the industry’s most sophisticated and easy-to-use conferencing products. Mainline AV exclusively uses Bosch Integrus Digital Infrared Language Distribution equipment, Bosch 802.11 interference-free Wireless Push-to-Talk Microphone systems, EV SAFE encrypted wireless technology and the finest professional audio-visual products on the market. For more information, visit: www.mainlineav.com.