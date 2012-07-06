"Advances in the Discovery of Protein-Protein Interaction Modulators" Published

New Biotechnology research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- This report discusses technologies and strategies that enable the discovery of drugs targeting protein-protein interactions (PPIs), covering both small-molecule and synthetic peptidic modulators. The report provides case studies of specific target classes and draws lessons from both the successes achieved and the remaining challenges.
Report Scope
- Understand why the discovery of PPI modulators has been difficult, and why it is crucial for pharmaceutical companies to overcome these hurdles now.
- Gain insight into the most effective strategies and technologies for discovering PPI modulators.
- Identify companies and academic laboratories that are leaders in the PPI modulator field.
- Identify and evaluate ongoing programs seeking to discover and develop drugs tageting PPIs.
- Understand the limitations of challenges remaining in the field, and thereby identify opportunities for future progress.
Report Highlights
Despite the difficulty of the PPI modulator field, one direct PPI agonist -eltrombopag (Ligand/GSK's Promacta/Revolade) - and two allosteric PPI antagonists - maraviroc (Pfizer's Selzentry/Celsentri) and plerixafor (Genzyme's Mozobil) - have reached the market. Several other compounds are in the clinic.
The discovery of currently marketed and clinical-stage compounds was made possible by a set of tools including X-ray diffraction, alanine scanning mutagenesis, fragment-based drug discovery, and conventional medicinal chemistry. Central to this research has been the determination of "hot spots" in protein-protein interfaces
Recently, companies such as Forma, Ensemble, and Aileron, as well as academic laboratories, have been developing second-generation technologies for the discovery of PPI modulators. These technologies are designed to provide a more accelerated and systematic approach to PPI drug discovery and development
