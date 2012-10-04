Advancing Technology Makes Solar Energy More Affordable Across Industries

Foothill Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Carr Manufacturing, a California-based manufacturing company, has seen steady demand for its solar connectors and cable assemblies as solar technology becomes increasingly accessible across major industries. A recent article on gosolar.com explained how different factors and programs have made solar energy more affordable. As more businesses seek to leverage new energy sources, Carr Manufacturing has also increased its array of solar products.



Michelle Carraway, president of Carr Manufacturing, explained the company’s movement toward carrying more solar products: “We take great pride in offering a complete range of solar connectors and cable assemblies for use in parallel connections in PV arrays.” She added, “The products are good for the environment and high-quality alternatives to traditional options. Plus, all of our T4 Solar products are manufactured to withstand installation in extreme environmental conditions, and they meet the North America UL 1000 Volt, 30 Amp requirements.”



About Carr Mfg

Founded in 2006 and based in Foothill Ranch, California, Carr Manufacturing Company (CMC), is a women-owned corporation specializing in the manufacturing and assembly of custom-assembly solutions. From aerospace to telecommunications, CMC delivers quality products at competitive prices to a range of industries and offers assemblies built in its two ISO-certified manufacturing locations. The southern California plant offers custom cable assembly, low volume-high mix, prototype, ITAR Compliance, DFARS 252.225-7001 and engineered solutions; the northern Mexico plant offers mid- to high-volume, reduced-cost and oversea alternatives. For more information, please visit http://www.carrmfg.com.