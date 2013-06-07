Advanta Supplements' New "Horny Goat Weed" Male Enhancement Formulation Features 60-Day No Risk Satisfaction Guarantee

Adelaide, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Men of all ages in search of a powerful way to boost their libido and testosterone, and at the same time increase their semen quality and volume, can now purchase the new Horny Goat Weed male enhancement formulation from US-based vitamin and supplement manufacturer Advanta Supplements.



Featuring 1000 mg of Horny Goat Weed (a.k.a. Epimedium species) and 250 mg of Maca Root per serving, Advanta Supplements’ Horny Goat Weed male enhancement formulation has been specially developed for fast results. Plus, customers who aren’t 100% satisfied after using the product for 60 days can contact Advanta Supplements for a full refund.



“Horny Goat Weed has been trusted for centuries in China for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and as an aphrodisiac,” commented a spokesperson from Advanta Supplements. “And in over 160 clinical trials listed by the National Institute of Health, Maca Root has been shown to improve both semen quality and volume, while boosting libido and testosterone. Together, these two key ingredients, along with the traditional herbal medicine Saw Palmetto and the ancient herb Ginseng, combine to make our new male enhancement formulation a potent and proven alternative for men who are looking for a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals and other treatments.”



Added the spokesperson: “Most men can expect performance and sensation benefits within 30 days – in fact, some have even reported amazing results in less than 10 days!”



Advanta Supplements’ new Horny Goat Weed male enhancement formulation, which features a 60-day no risk satisfaction guarantee, is available now from Amazon.com at http://www.amazon.com/Male-Enhancement-Horny-Goat-Weed/dp/B00CPO6Y04.



For a limited time, each 60-capsule bottle is on sale for $25, which is 50% off the regular price of $49.97. In addition, single bottle purchases qualify for Amazon.com’s no-cost Super Saver shipping option.



About Advanta Supplements

Located in the heart of Iowa, Advanta Supplements partners with FDA-approved labs to develop, test, and manufacture a line of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements. All Advanta products are made in the U.S. and backed by a complete customer satisfaction guarantee.



Media Contact:

Steven Vegors

steve@advantasupplements.com

Adel, IA

http://www.advantasupplements.com