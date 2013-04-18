Advantage Sewer and Drain Introduces New Website for Plumbing in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Advantage Sewer and Drain, founded by Sean Mendes, is a highly reputable Colorado Springs plumbing company company that people can rely on for top quality and very competitive pricing. Sean Mendes comes from a family of plumbing experts, and literally has more experience than many other plumbing companies of a similar age. Advantage Sewer and Drain is fully licensed, insured and bonded. Customers can rest assured that they fully comply with all local and Colorado state plumbing legal requirements.



“Even though Advantage Sewer is a relatively young plumbing company in Colorado Springs, we have been incredibly busy since I founded the company” states Mr. Mendes. “Our customers tell us they like our great attitudes and our get-it-done work ethic – especially on those chilly winter mornings when pipes are frozen and household water supplies are stopped.”



Advantage Sewer and Drain is now expanding into Teller County and Eastern Colorado (including Peyton, CO) for emergency plumbing services. Many residents can discover the real benefits that the company provides just by trying out their emergency services. Advantage Sewer’s customers also benefit from fair and reasonable pricing in addition to superior service – a combination that no other plumbing service companies can offer.



There are numerous Colorado Springs plumbing services that the company offers and will certainly meet the plumbing service needs of those households and those who live in Woodland Park, Divide and Peyton, Colorado. These are hydrojetting, drains (cleaning and thawing), replacement (plumbing fixtures and water heaters), repairs (sinks, toilets, faucets), video inspections, frozen line, video inspection, sewers, excavation, air pressure testing, and install sinks and faucets. The company also offers 24 hour emergency service.



Advanced Sewer and Drain wanted to inform all Colorado Springs residents about the 24 hour local plumbing service they offer, which has gotten very popular as the late spring cold snap has frozen many pipes in the Pikes Peak region this year.



Advantage Sewer and Drain is staffed with technicians who are highly trained experts who are always kind, courteous and ready to help their clients. With years of experience in plumbing issues, the company can fix everything and anything plumbing-related. They are devoted to providing providing quality plumbing service in Colorado Springs that people are looking for now



"At midnight, on a Saturday night, our toilet backed up into our tub drain!!!! We were really concerned because getting a plumber on a Sunday usually means you're looking at trouble. I called Sean at Advantage on Sunday afternoon, around 12:00pm and they were here before 3. They were polite, professional, knowledgeable, and they were very very reasonable. They were done very quickly and on their way, leaving a very happy customer in their wake. If you need sewer or drain service, as well as a host of other services Advantage offers, I don't think you could do better! Thanks so much guys! — K.L., Woodland Park"



For more information, visit www.advantagesewer.com and receive the best plumbing service - more than what you are expecting. Or, feel free to contact Sean at (719) 491-8638 for immediate service.



Media Contact:

Contact: Sean Mendes

Company: Advantage Sewer and Drain

Address: 1706 Arbor Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

E-mail: sean@advantagesewer.com

Website: www.advantagesewer.com