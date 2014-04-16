Advantages of Actuation Actuator Systems in Growing Phase Worth $3,839.74 Millions by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The report provides market analysis of the "Actuator Systems Market in Aviation - Market Analysis (Commercial Aviation And Defense Aviation Landing Gear, Flight Control, Electromechanical, Electrohydraulic, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Mechanical) - Forecasts 2014 - 2019." The report covers the key market dynamics which is expected to shape the market during the study period. It also discusses about the industry, market, and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the global market.



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Actuator Systems market in Aviation and apart from a general overview of the companies; it also provides details on their financial positions, key products and key developments. This research report categorizes the global market on the basis of product, geography, and by aircraft type; it does forecasting of revenues, market share, and analyzing trends in each of the sub sectors. It also analyses market share by Application i.e. Landing Gear, Flight Control, and Auxiliary (Thrust reversal, Spoiler Actuator, Trim Actuator, Door Actuator)



Advanced actuation systems will remain a priority in the years to come because these significantly help in improving the efficiency of the aircraft. It does a crucial role in reducing the system weight.



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The global actuators market is estimated to be $2,973.76 million by 2014. The market is expected to register CAGR of 4.6% to reach $3,839.74 million by 2019.



Actuator being an indispensable part of aircraft, the narrow body actuation systems market is going to increase as narrow body aircraft has more capacity as compared to single aisle aircraft and is preferred more on the heavy congestion routes.For defense, the duty cycles are less and programs should be more robust, electromechanical and electrohydraulic actuator usage will be more.



The move towards more electric systems helps in reducing the weight of the aircraft and therefore, increasing the fuel economy. Fuel constitutes around 30% of the aircraft cost and this is a major driving factor for this market.



A lot of money is spent on the technology up-gradation of actuator systems. The hydraulic actuators systems have replaced pneumatic actuators in aircraft applications because of its various advantages, to deliver a great deal of power without taking up too much space or weight.The number of new aircraft manufacturers will help in increasing the actuator market. Actuator is an essential part of an aircraft; it is used for flight control operations, landing gear, and for auxiliary control. It can be split on application basis as 45%, 40%, and 15%, respectively.



The lifecycle of a typical actuator technology is 30 year to 40 years and the R&D process generally consumes around three to four years. The future of actuator will be dominated by electromechanical actuator.



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