ADVENT Starts New Philadelphia Tradition with Mummers Mardi Gras

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- A new tradition started in March for The City of Brotherly Love. An event produced by ADVENT, the Piazza at Schmidts on 2nd Street welcomed the Philly Mummers and a variety of entertainment for the first-ever Mummers Mardi Gras. Complete with food vendors, entertainers, and Jacky Bam Bam of 93.3 WMMR as host, the event brought the city’s infamous Mummers and combined the theme of New Orleans’ renowned Mardi Gras to provide residents of Philadelphia with a new and exciting annual event.



Those in attendance were treated to stilt walkers, magicians, dancers, jugglers, artists, and DJ’s as they were part of the inaugural Mummers Mardi Gras event. As an outdoor venue, the area featured on-site bars, some of the tastiest food vendors in the city, and sponsor tables with promotional and sale items. ADVENT, together with a number of sponsors, successfully kicked off another tradition for the Mummers in Philly.



The variety of string bands that performed at The Piazza included Fralinger String Band, Quaker City String Band, Woodland String-Band, and South Philadelphia String Band. Event coordinator, Joe DeCandido, has been working diligently since the inception of Mardi Gras in Philadelphia to expand the entertainment in years to come. He has begun to make plans for next year’s Mardi Gras event in conjunction with Tom Loomis, president of the Mummer's String Band Association. It is their goal to raise money for even more bands next year.



DeCandido intends for future events to include a parade in a more family friendly environment. The Mummers are targeting a march through a selected venue to liven up the atmosphere, and allow children and families to enjoy the action for a new kind of Mummers parade in Philly. The venue in the coming years will feature a bar area and beer garden for adults.



The plans are already in motion, and individuals can expect a bigger and better Mardi Gras in Philly as 2015 rolls around. The doors are open for any Philadelphia vendor to participate in upcoming Mardi Gras events. To hear more about the event, and browse through pictures of the inaugural party at The Piazza, visit their website www.MummersMardiGras.com today.



About Mummers Mardi Gras

ADVENT Advertising has teamed up with a variety of sponsors to start the Mummers Mardi Gras tradition in Philadelphia. With active Mummers in attendance, ADVENT has put this annual event together through the support of Philabundance, Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, Red Bull, Sugar House Casino, Freedom Taxi, 93.3 WMMR, 1SEO.com, Beam Global, Anheiser Busch, Tony Luke’s, and more. It was formed to keep the tradition of the Mummers in the spotlight throughout the year, incorporating a new tradition in the process.



For more information, please visit http://www.MummersMardiGras.com.