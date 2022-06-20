Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, Fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADN, Formerly NASDAQ:AMCI) Investor Notice: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp..



On October 13, 2020, Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) announced that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") for a business combination that would result in Advent Technologies Inc becoming part of a publicly listed company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, AMCI shareholders will retain ownership of only 31% of the combined company.



Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADN, formerly NASDAQ: AMCI) declined from $17.70 per share on January 11, 2021, to as low as $1.13per share on June 15, 2022.



