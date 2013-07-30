Adventure in Costa Rica Welcomes Honeymooners, Families and Adventure Seekers

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- According to statistics released recently, tourism overall in Central America has increased over 18% in the last 4 years, mainly due to increases in tourism in Costa Rica and Panama. Factors leading to this increase include more international flights to Costa Rica, including larger sized planes, an increased number of tour operators and new contracts with public relations campaigns in the US and Canada. Travel agency Adventure in Costa Rica spokesperson Modesto Blanco says Costa Rica has indeed seen an increase in travel in recent years, and for good reason.



Says Blanco, "From the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean, Costa Rica offers beautiful beaches, amazing landscaping and unique scenery. Our country is truly the perfect spot to enjoy your vacations in the tropics. Costa Rica is the owner of exuberant and extraordinary biodiversity. Our natural resources are perfectly shielded by a system of protected areas, wildlife refuges, national parks, forest and biological reserves. This sets up the perfect vacation spots, whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation."



Statistics show honeymooners spend almost twice as long on vacation as regular travelers, spending twice as much also; almost $5,000 per trip. Blanco says, "Of course the beach is a big draw. We have some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere, but what brings so many people here is the lure of adventure. Couples who love the active lifestyles back home are likely to want to do that together on their honeymoon. Customers are constantly hitting our "click here" button on our website to book zip line tours, sending couples swinging through the forests or surfing in some of the best spots know in the world."



Couples from America and Canada come to Costa Rica expecting luxury, says Blanco, and the hotels included in the all-inclusive packages live up to their expectations. Blanco explains. "Over 85% of our customers who visited Costa Rica and toured the country with us, come back because they want to enjoy our human and warm sensibility in the deal. It is a pleasure to stay in Costa Rica, around the whole territory there are several options: mountain lodgings, small and charming hotels to remember your honeymoon and the most luxurious five star hotels that are all inclusive."



Honeymooners certainly aren't the only travelers experiencing the luxury Costa Rica has to offer. Family groups are growing in numbers, too. Blanco confirms. "Families with children and teens come all year long to enjoy the beaches and fun. The Costa Rica adventure vacations have been a tremendous hit with families of teens."



About Adventure in Costa Rica

Adventure in Costa Rica brings over 30 years to the Costa Rica's tourist market offering family vacation packages, adventure trips and honeymoon getaways.