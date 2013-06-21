Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Emerges as Favorite Canopy Tours in Costa Rica

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golf, a renowned adventure hotel, emerges as favorite canopy tours in Costa Rica. The company offers clients with the world class accommodation and international cuisines along with canopy tour which passes through jungle, mountains and waterfalls in Costa Rica. For customers’ convenience the company also offers tailor made menu.



A representative from the company said, “These are among the most thrilling activities and at the same time safest. The greatest advantage of enjoying our unique 4-5-hour canopy tour or zip line tour in our Adventure Park is that our zip line tour is stretched over 11 waterfalls and it is one of the longest zip lining in Costa Rica and amongst the leading zip lines you may ever find all over the world.”



“All the adventurous activities happen under the expert watch and the assistance of our professional guides that will always tell you how to enjoy your forays over the exotic rain forests while gliding over our zip lines,” he further added.



Apart from canopy tours, the company also offers various other activities for team building in Costa Rica which helps in increasing understanding and evolving one as a team player. Due to the hard work and passion the company puts in satisfying the customers by offering best tours in Costa Rica has been well recognized too as the company has received Certificate Of Excellence for year 2013 by TripAdvisor.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

