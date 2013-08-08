Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Offers Longest Canopy Tour over 11 Waterfalls in Costa Rica

Miramar, Puntarenas -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo, a leading adventure tour destination in Costa Rica, offers its customers the longest canopy tours in Costa Rica. This canopy tour or zip line tour covers 11 waterfalls in Costa Rica, is a major source of adventure for tourists. Also, tourists may save their money by booking their tour in advance through the online portal of the company.



A representative from the company said, “The greatest advantage of enjoying our unique 4-5-hour canopy tour or zip line tour in our Adventure Park is that our zip line tour is stretched over 11 waterfalls and it is one of the longest zip lining in Costa Rica and amongst the leading zip lines you may ever find all over the world.”



“Come and enjoy with our always fresh air and an amazing view over the Gulf of Nicoya, very close to most of the important tourist destinations in Costa Rica, we are waiting for you to offer the best Zip Line tour in Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo.”, he further added.



All the adventurous activities take place under the supervision of experts and the hotel offers guides to tourists which make their tour more entertaining and fun filled. The adventure tours are guaranteed to be safe. Also, the company has many team building activities in Costa Rica which make it a leading spot for spending a quality holiday for the whole working team.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo offers its guests with never ending adventure and an unforgettable experience while discovering the beauty Costa Rica. The organization provides guests with the tailored packages, comfortable accommodation and some of the greatest adventure tours in the country. Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo is a member of the Adventure Hotels of Costa Rica and ensures clients with eco-friendly beach hotels, mountain lodges, and small hotels throughout Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com or call 1 800 9538262 (USA/Canada)