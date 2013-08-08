Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Zip Lines in Costa Rica Receives Rave Reviews at TripAdvisor.Es

Tajo Alto from Miramar, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- With 92 excellent ratings at the renowned and reliable trip review portal Trip Advisor, Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo's zip lines in Costa Rica became the #1 attraction all over Miramar. The organization was further awarded the prestigious 'Certificate of Excellence 2013' award.



Eventually the tourists that left no stone unturned when giving a positive review to the zip lines. “They were by far the highlight of our trip”, reviewed one of the tourists from Bellevue on his trip to Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo. “This is a must on your list of things to do when visiting Puntarenas, Costa Rica”, he added later.



The tourists were with a mouthful of praises for this Costa Rica tour destination. Some of them called Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo's zip line “awesome”, “great”, “the best of the best”, with some more appreciations.



A brochure on the Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo zip lines explains a promising tour for the tourists. A beautiful cruise ride first docks the tourists in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, after which an in-charge from the organization takes the tourists directly to the hotel. The zip line tour starts right after this visit in which the professionals from the organization first ensure the canopy tour equipment to be safe and easy to use.



Tourists then swing into a gravity loving height, with ropes supporting them safely during their eleven zip line tour. They see under their feet the most wonderful things nature has to offer, including the exotic Costa Rican rain forests, running waterfalls, and an amazing view of the Gulf of Nicoya. “The best thing about this tour is, you fly when you see it”, says a spokesperson for the organization.



Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo also offers its tourists with other adventurous activities such as high ropes and team building activities in Costa Rica. All of their adventurous tours are guaranteed to be safe and adventurous at the same time.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo offers its guests with never ending adventure and an unforgettable experience while discovering the beauty Costa Rica. The organization provides guests with the tailored packages, comfortable accommodation and some of the greatest adventure tours in the country. Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo is a member of the Adventure Hotels of Costa Rica and ensures clients with eco-friendly beach hotels, mountain lodges, and small hotels throughout Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com/es/ or call 1 800 9538262 (USA/Canada)