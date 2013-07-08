Adventure Park Costa Rica Now Brings Tailored Vacation Packages for Tourists

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo, a renowned adventure park in Costa Rica, now brings tailored vacation packages for tourist. These packages are not only affordable but are also ideal for family trips. They provide a platform to the tourists to help them enjoy their trips without any burden upon pockets.



The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo tour packages are a unique combination of luxury and adventure. These packages include combinations of all meals, adventure sports, adventure activities, hiking, pickup and drop at airport, a dedicated vehicle and local guides. They meet every possible requirement of any tourist looking for adventure in Costa Rica.



A spokesperson while elaborating the customized adventure tours in Costa Rica stated, “We truly believe that the vacation you have in Costa Rica must be a unique experience. Plan your budget in advance for your Costa Rica tours and Contact us in advance and we will help you design a vacation package tailored to your requirements, preferences and budget for your Costa Rica Vacation Packages.”



Tourists can avail three different types of packages at Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo. These are silver package, gold package and platinum package. Apart from the packages, Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo also offers tourists a destination that is in the lap of nature with breathtaking waterfalls, surrounded by amazing trees that attract countless numbers of birds, monkeys and many other animals.



One can also get the hotel pool and an incredible view of the Gulf of Nicoya booking a seat at the services provider.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo:

Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo offers its guests with never ending adventure and an unforgettable experience while discovering the beauty Costa Rica. The organization provides guests with the tailored packages, comfortable accommodation and some of the greatest adventure tours in the country. Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo is a member of the Adventure Hotels of Costa Rica and ensures clients with Eco-friendly beach hotels, mountain lodges, and small hotels throughout Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com or call 1 800 9538262 (USA/Canada)