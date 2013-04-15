Adventure Park in the Dominican Republic Launches River Adventure Tours for a Breathtaking Experience of This Natural World

Espaillat, Dominican Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Adventure Park DR in the Dominican Republic now launches their exclusive river tour packages that will help travelers explore the splendid beauty and amazing landscapes in the area. The adventure tours will allow visitors to sail across mountainous rivers and enjoy the spectacular views on the way. People will come across a wide variety of flora and fauna and their trip will not only be interesting but will be enriching too.



Speaking about their newly launched river tour, the company spokesperson reveals, “Adventure Park and Hotel offers an all-inclusive tour where visitors won’t have to worry about anything. From their food, lodging to the excursion, every thing we plan and carry out meticulously. Travelers can enjoy the tour and can have a quality time on the river banks while camping in a natural landscape. We plan and customize tours to help provide the maximum advantage to all visitors who want to have a memorable journey of this amazing destination.”



The Adventure Park provides affordable deals and several complimentary offers that visitors often appreciate. They believe in offering customized touring packages and have different kinds of boats to carry different group sizes to take on a spectacular river trip. All tourists can request for a river trip that can be tailor-made to suit their needs and will offer them the optimal level of pleasure that they must be expecting to have with their family and fiends.



While enjoying a river trip, guests will have an opportunity to experience nature and also participating in several unique activities such as Water Trampoline and Kayaking, etc. Besides, during the evening time, guests can have an entertaining time amidst music, dance and a wide variety of sumptuous cuisine. Adventure Park DR extends an excellent hospitality to their guests and they believe that their river tour packages will bring tourists to this distant land from all parts of the world.



One can check the details of their river tours and other offers by visiting their website adventureparkdr.com.



About Adventure Park DR

Adventure Park DR is a hotel and resort located in the Dominican Republic which offers different kinds of attractions of the place to the global tourists. They offer customized vacation packages with accommodation at affordable prices. Their exclusive packages include forest tours, river tours, horseback riding tours, high rope courses and many more unique attractions.



