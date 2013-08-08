Adventure Parks and Hotel Vista Golfo Offers Tailor-Made Tour Packages to Clients

Miramar, Puntarenas -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Adventure Parks and Hotel Vista Golfo, a renowned tourist destination for adventure in Costa Rica, offers its customers with tailor-made tour packages. Customers may contact the hotel in advance to get their own tailor-made package and avail the adventure tours in Costa Rica.



Talking about the tailor-made tour package, a representative of the company said, “We truly believe that the vacation you have in Costa Rica must be a unique experience. Contact us in advance and we will help you design a vacation package tailored to your requirements, preferences and budget.”



“The stay package comes with various combinations such as all meals included, adventure activities, adventure sports, hiking, airport pickup and drop-off, a dedicated vehicle and local guides.” he said, “Through our distinctive tour packages, you will have a customized vacation that meets your every need. Experience the real Costa Rica at Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo!”



Their tour package includes Canopy Tour, which is a main part of Costa Rica Tourism and also include many team building activities for the tourists. The packages are different according to peak season, holiday season and general. Customers may book their preference in advance through the online portal of the hotel, using safe and secure transaction methods available.



Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo, with their affordable packages, has further made sure that tourists get to feel the trance of this beautiful destination. The organization without a doubt has added a modern comfort to this wonderful adventure in Costa Rica.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo offers its guests with never ending adventure and an unforgettable experience while discovering the beauty Costa Rica. The organization provides guests with the tailored packages, comfortable accommodation and some of the greatest adventure tours in the country. Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo is a member of the Adventure Hotels of Costa Rica and ensures clients with eco-friendly beach hotels, mountain lodges, and small hotels throughout Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com or call 1 800 9538262 (USA/Canada)