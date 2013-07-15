Adventure World Gymsets Introduces Wood Grain Vinyl Swing Sets

Bird-In-Hand, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The newest and most exciting construction material for children’s swing sets is vinyl covered wood. This highly durable and versatile material makes kids swing sets that will last a very long time, and will maintain its appearance for up to twenty years. Wood grain vinyl offers a number of benefits over traditional wood or metal swing set construction, and with their new wood grain vinyl playsets, Adventure World Gymsets looks to expand their market share.



Customers love the look and feel of vinyl covered wood, and the wood grain vinyl is a premium example of what vinyl covered wood has to offer. A swing set made with vinyl wood is guaranteed to last the family for many years. The vinyl protects the wood from the elements, so the wood never warps and never fades with age. This means that once the swing sets are installed, the homeowner does not have to do anything else to maintain the structure, as long as the structure remains standing. Termites and other pests cannot get at the wood through the vinyl, so the integrity of the structure is protected as well.



The wood grain vinyl design is available in the two most popular Adventure World Styles: Base Camp and Happy Hideout. Both of these designs feature swings and slides, with areas for the children to take a break in the shade. Children will fall in love with these outdoor playsets as a place to go and explore their creativity, and embrace their imagination.



With their new wood grain vinyl swing sets , Adventure World is poised to continue their dominance of the outdoor playset market and grow their business to include more premium playset options for parents. For kids swing sets made of vinyl wood are just a fun place to play; for parents, they are a solid and safe investment for their children’s entertainment.



For more information visit http://www.adventureworldgymsets.com or call 717-394-4711.