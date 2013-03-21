Adventuresofscubajack.com -AWESOME 10 Minute Reading Kit for Children

Gloucester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Parents spending just 10 minutes a day with my super-easy, home based early reading system will notice an improvement with your child's reading.



90% of your child's brain will be fully developed by 5, Early childhood experiences determine your children's ability to learn in school and function well later in life. In these early formative months and years, your baby's brain is literally growing at an astounding rate-constantly creating thousands of new connections that are shaping the ways in which they see and understand everything!



Research has revealed that between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, your child's brain is working at a much higher level of cognitive development than it is by the time they enter formal school. This means the window of opportunity for your child to excel and have the strongest chance of academic success in the future is directly linked to their early learning experience.



About Beth Costanzo, M Ed.

The Creator of the Extreme Preschool Adventures of Scuba Jack received her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts then completed the Master's program in School Administration at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. Upon graduating Beth founded a home based childcare center that grew from six children to fifty until the increasing demand forced her to expand into a larger childcare center. Immediately her Pre-K population swelled to 120 children.



Kindergarten teachers in the area loved having Beth's former students in their classes because her children arrived already knowing their letters, numbers, shapes and colors and could write their names, sound out letters, and were pre-reading. Beth's methods proved so effective that she decided to extend her program to other children across the globe. The Extreme Adventures of Scuba Jack is the result! The earlier your Preschooler can read, write and engage in appropriate academic and social development activities, the greater the likelihood they'll excel in school, graduate from college, own a home and successfully earn a reliable living as an adult.



Emerging research from experts around the world is showing the unequaled benefits of early literacy!)



Young learners who discover the thrill of reading before age four:



- Perform better in school and later in life

- Are more likely to read at higher grade level than their peers

- Experience greater success in and out of school

- Have higher self esteem and confidence

- See learning as an opportunity to enjoy rather than a chore to endure



