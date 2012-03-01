Advertisers Take to the Sky This Spring Break With Help from AirSign Aerial Advertising

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Students, restaurants and resorts everywhere are preparing for this year’s spring break madness soon to hit beaches throughout southern areas of the United States.



And with hundreds of thousands of college students expected to spend countless hours lounging on shorelines this captive audience makes for an excellent opportunity for advertisers wishing to target individuals ages 18 to 25.



Statistically speaking, the best way for advertisers to capture the attention of beachgoers is with strategic aerial advertising. In fact, it has been shown that 79 percent of people who see an aerial message will recall what is being promoted.



Currently booking reservations for flights during this year’s spring break season, AirSign Aerial Advertising is a leading, full-service nationwide aerial advertising agency. Receiving high praise from Fortune 500 companies and past customers, Airsign Aerial Advertising has been providing custom design, printing, skywriting and flying of airplane banners since 1997. With exclusive beach advertising outlets, the company features a wide range of opportunities proven to be effective and get results.



Because schools all over North America rotate their spring break dates, advertisers have a weekly influx of new students with money to spend.



To capture their attention, outdoor advertising is a powerful alternative to other promotional media such as print, television, Internet and radio due to its constant, unavoidable messaging. And the best part is it is not exclusive to only large national businesses. Rather, it is effective for all types of companies and non-profits, local and national, large and small.



Past clients, including McDonald’s, Google, Hewlett Packard, Wrigley’s and Walt Disney World, have praised the company for its extreme effectiveness.



“Your aerial advertising campaign made the rest of our advertising media more effective and exponentially magnified the impact of our promotional investment,” said past customer Sean Wolfington, Producer of Bella. “Bella was getting major buzz in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Miami. So much exposure in so short a time at so reasonable a price would have been impossible to achieve using any other media.”



AirSign Aerial Advertising offers several aerial advertising and beach advertising options, including aerial letter banners, customizable logo boards and high-resolution aerial billboards up to 5,000 square feet. If a client wishes to go bigger, the company offers huge helicopter banners, which literally eclipse the sun as they pass by, and skywriting services that write messages as tall as skyscrapers in the sky.



For more information or to make a an aerial advertising reservation, visit http://www.AirSign.com



