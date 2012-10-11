Advertising Agencies in Atlanta Media Powers Is Now Partnering with Salesforce

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Media Powers, a marketing company that is based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now partnering with Salesforce.



The recent partnership will allow Media Powers to provide their clients with even more unparalleled service and most importantly, the ability to meet and exceed all project deadlines. Salesforce has given Media Powers a platform to centralize all of its RFP, proposals, vendor relations, contacts, tasks and more, which will result in the team at Media Powers being as efficient as their media plans, avoiding duplication of efforts and increasing response time.



Partnering with Salesforce is just one of the many exciting milestones that Media Powers has achieved this year. The owners and staff have been hard at work doing everything they can to provide their clients with the best possible services. As a result, people who are looking for advertising agencies in Atlanta will find exactly what they need and more with Media Powers.



From the day it first opened for business, the marketing firms Atlanta area company has provided its clients with an unbiased and independent point of view that will help them increase their reach, without increasing their budget.



“You live, breathe and sleep your products and services which minimizes your ability to look at your marketing needs from the point of view of your customers.,” said Bill Powers, COO of the marketing Atlanta company, adding that a few other key and consistent reasons the company’s clients work with Media Powers include its impressive research capabilities, time savings, discounted rates, and the ability to narrow the vast world of media options into an effective media plan.



In addition, as one of the top marketing companies in Atlanta, Media Powers wants to be sure its IT infrastructure is as up to date as possible. This month, the company is installing secure hardware systems to help provide its clients with real time media optimization.



“This will allow our team to grow as our client base increases” Powers said.



“Our goal for our clients is effective media plans and to make sure we provide that, we felt it was important to have IT solutions that not only work for us today but allow us continue to grow.”



Powers said the new technology will give the company the ability to optimize the media plans they implement for their clients in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means clients advertising dollars will constantly be monitored and redistributed to increase the effective return on investment.



“As a leader in media planning and buying Media Powers not only instructs their clients on the importance of new trends in the industry, but Media Powers also invests its own resources to stay in touch with the rapidly changing media and technology industries,” Powers said.



About Media Powers

Media Powers is a marketing company based in Atlanta, Georgia. It provides its clients with more reach from their marketing dollars as the result of smart planning, great rates and minimal agency costs. Media Powers has the tools to help find targeted audiences and deliver messages without waste. As a result of its negotiation tactics, payment history, strong relationships and witty disposition, the company is able to secure the best ad rates, added value opportunities and premium media placements for its clients. For more information, please visit http://www.mediapowers.net