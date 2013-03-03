Boopin Media Emerging as a Leading Online Advertising Agency in Dubai

Abu Dhabi, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2013 -- Our focus is on solving business challenges first, not making ads, and we have a media-neutral creative approach with a particular strength in interactive. We are constantly striving to uncover new ideas and solutions in every possible area.



Boopin Media also offers creative concepts, design, media-planning and buying implementation, monitors and events. Operating from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and network offices across the Middle East.



Boopin Media has a dedicated team, each are in charge of different medium, our event team in Abu Dhabi has promoted Boopin Events as one the top event management companies in Abu Dhabi. They have plenty of strong successful case studies in the market and positive feedbacks from different clients.



Our advertising agency in Abu Dhabi offers range of ATL, BTL, Interactive & Mobile Apps to a variety of clients such governmental, privates, multinational and international.



About Boopin

Boopin Media is a full service advertising agency and a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. The company operates from Dubai/UAE and have an execution network that allows them cover all key markets around the globe.



For further information on their offerings please visit http://www.boopinmedia.com .

Contact Address:

505, Al Serkal Building, Airport Road, Deira,

P.O. Box 98557, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates.

Tel: +971.4.298 9299

Fax: +971.4.294 7272

info@boopinmedia.com