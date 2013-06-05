Advertising & Film Composer Wouter Siteur Gives Away Free Music in Contest

Utrecht, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Dutch advertising & film composer Wouter Siteur has started a Royalty Free Music Title Contest with prizes worth €2500.



Wouter Siteur lets you know up front, “I am very good at composing music, but lousy at coming up with titles. That’s why I started this contest.”



When you help Siteur suggesting titles for his music and spreading the word about his contest, you can win royalty free music gift coupons or even custom music for your video, commercial, game or any other production, worth €2500.



Once you’ve signed up for the contest, you will get contest points for a wide variety of actions. And the more actions, the more points, the more chances to win.



“I like to think I have given everyone an excellent chance at winning some great prizes. This is open to anyone who would like a chance to earn free music, so what are you waiting for,” asked Siteur.



For additional information or to sign up for the contest, visit http://www.royaltyfreecomposer.com/blog/title-contest/



About Wouter Siteur

Wouter Siteur is a royalty free advertising & film composer from the Netherlands. You probably know that music royalties can get very complicated. Not when you use his music. He is not a member of the Dutch performance rights organisation (PRO) Buma/Stemra or any other PRO (like ASCAP, BMI and SESAC in the US, Socan in Canada, Apra/Amcos in Australia, PRS in the UK, SACEM in France, GEMA in Germany and Sabam in Belgium). Therefore all his music is royalty free.



He has royalty free music for all budgets:



- free royalty free music when you don’t have a budget

- library music when you have more time than money

- custom royalty free music when you have more money than time



