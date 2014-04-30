Recently published research from MarketLine, "Advertising: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Global Advertising industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global advertising market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global advertising market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key advertising market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global advertising market with five year forecasts.
Report Highlights
The global advertising industry generated total revenues of $97.4bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2009 and 2013.
The food, beverage & personal/healthcare segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $24.8bn, equivalent to 25.5% of the industry's overall value.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $129.5bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global advertising market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global advertising market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global advertising market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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