Advertising Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 :: CBS ,Comcast ,News Corporation ,Viacom

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Advertising Market Insights, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Forecast to 2026.



What is Advertising?



Advertisement is the method to convey the product awareness to the consumers through various media such as television, magazine, cinema, news paper, radio and digital type. Recent developments in communication technology will add the another dimension to the advertising sectors with digital advertisement segment leading the chart with almost half of the market share by 2020.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



CBS [United States],Comcast [United States],News Corporation [United States],Viacom [United States],Cox Communications [United States],WPP Group PLC [United Kingdom],Omnicom Group [United States],Publicis Groupe [France],Interpublic Group of Companies [United States],Dentsu [Japan]



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Type (Magazine, Cinema, News Paper, Radio, Outdoor, Digital type, Others), Application (Food & Beverage Industry, Vehicles Industry, Health and Medical Industry, Commercial and Personal Services, Consumer Goods, Others)



Geographically World Advertising markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Advertising markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Market Trends:

- Growing Market for Location Based Advertisement

- Companies Inclination Towards Contextual advertising

- Decline in Traditional Media Ad Spending



Market Drivers:

- Growing Digitalization and Internet Penetration

- Increasing Consumers Obsession Towards Brands



Opportunities:

- Advancement in Advertising Techniques such as Personalized Advertisement

- Growing Internet penetration in emerging Countries



Challenges:

- Changing Consumer's Preferences

- Low Return on Investment (ROI) on Digital Platform

- Difficulty in Integration of Digital Platforms



