Advertising on the Internet Is Now Simplified with New eBook "Directory of Ezines 2.0"

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- PromosBox, a company that specializes in business to business advertising, recently announced the launch of its new eBook, “Directory of Ezines 2.0.” The 44-page eBook, which originally cost $47, is now available for download at no charge.



Written by Charlie Page, a well-respected and experienced marketing mentor, “Directory of Ezines 2.0” has become available at a time when times are tough in the advertising industry. Many marketers, advertisers, and businesspeople have questions that require answers provided by professionals. However, it can be extremely expensive to hire a professional for consulting purposes.



“Directory of Ezines 2.0” contains a wide variety of information that Internet marketers can use to locate convenient and safe places to promote their businesses. According to an article located on the website, “Directory of Ezines 2.0” teaches the reader how to blast their ad to 200,000 people for under $50, find the right ezines for their offers, submit articles for maximum exposure, find Joint Venture partners who will mail on their behalf, and work one-on-one with Charlie Page Directory of Ezines 2.0.



Professionals who are members of Directory of Ezines can receive Page’s consulting services at no cost, as well. Page offers personalized help that is tailored to his client’s needs. He is popular in the advertising industry and is available to help the members of Directory of Ezines at any time.



“If you need help making it online, especially if you are not where you want to be right now, then this just might be the thing that puts you over the top,” said a client in his Directory of Ezines review. “I know that personalized help from my mentors helped me get to where I am today.”



Individuals interested in learning more about PromosBox and Directory of Ezines Advertising Service can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Alexander Ceccotti

Alexander Ceccotti is the owner of CH-Tech Co., Ltd. and PromosBox. CH-Tech Co., Ltd. specializes in contract manufacturing of mechanical high precision Tool and Die Parts; PromosBox offers business-to-business advertising like Ezine, a solo ad service. For more information, please visit http://promosbox.com