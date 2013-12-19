Adviatech Maintains Profitability in Fiscal Year 2012

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Adviatech — the parent company of SEO | Law Firm, Law Firm Newswire, the Bigger Law Firm magazine and the soon-to-launch Custom Legal Marketing platform — has shown slower growth than in previous years, but it maintained its profitable status throughout the tax year that ended March 31, 2013.



The marketing company recently filed its fiscal year 2012 tax returns before its extensions expired on December 15, 2013. Compared to fiscal year 2011, the company showed positive revenue growth but lower profits.



Gross revenue increased by 14% from fiscal year 2011, while profits dropped 35%. Notes from the shareholders’ meeting in December 2012 predicted that the company might close the 2012 tax year with a small loss, but an increase in new, accounts in the fourth quarter (January-March 2012) cleared the path for a small total profit.



In June 2012, Adviatech opened a new office in San Francisco, California. Earlier in the year, the company relocated its headquarters in Tampa, Florida to a larger space. The expansion to California and adjustments to the increased costs for California operations were the primary causes of the year’s lower profits.



The California expansion is also expected to slow profits for tax year 2013 (which ends March 31, 2014), but to a lesser extent. Notes from the November 2013 shareholders’ meeting show that the company is expecting to close the tax year with higher profits and slightly increased revenue growth.



About Adviatech Corporation

Adviatech Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company was incorporated in January of 2005. This is the company's seventh consecutive profitable fiscal year and eighth total profitable fiscal year. To date, fiscal year 2005 is the only year in the company's history to show a loss.



Learn more at http://www.adviatech.com