Advice About Gold Investment on Californiagoldrushminer

It is a universal fact that gold is an excellent hedge against inflation because it can not only be recycled and reused but, can be converted as cash to tide over difficult financial situations people may face. Ironically, gold does not seem to lose its sheen even if the economy is not performing well. Likewise, people do not seem to bother to see if the gold prices tumble or move up. They keep buying it.



Some people may hate to own gold stocks and so, they may go for gold ETF's. But, if the performance of the markets including the gold market is not impressive, people may find it difficult to convert the ETF's into actual gold, says a California prospector who has more than 20 years of experience in the field. The prospector who belongs to http://www.california-gold-rush-miner.us/california-gold-rush-miner/ has come out with his gold price 2013 forecast. He points out the financial difficulties Europe and the US have been facing during the last few years and how investors are unsure about the direction towards which the spot price of gold will move during 2013. He says he wants to help these people by presenting the gold price 2013 forecast.



Many people may have a notion that the current price of an ounce of gold, that is $1,659, is very high but, this prospector reminds these people that the price of $1927 that occured during the mid-2011 was the highest. He continues that after that period, the prices seemed to be leveling off to a certain extent but now, since the government, with the election behind them, continues with its spending and increasing debt of the country, the price of gold is likely to increase in 2013. So, according to the gold price 2013 forecast of this prospector, physical gold may continue to remain as a very good investment option in 2013 also.



The prospector points out the fact that people have been considering this yellow metal as a good asset for ages. Only if the government mends its ways, modifies its spending habits and finds out ways to reduce the overall debt of the country, will investing in physical gold than lose its "shine". Since there is no likelihood of the former happening, physical gold may continue to be the best investment option in 2013 also, asserts this prospector in his gold price 2013 forecast.



