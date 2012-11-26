Advice from Adam Goldman Law Office on Facing Drug Charges

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- While statistics recently released show Canada's crime statistics dropping overall, crimes shown to increase in numbers included drug offences and impaired driving. This is not news to Toronto criminal lawyer Adam Goodman, a defense lawyer who sees cases like this daily.



Says Goodman, "Having to hire a defense attorney for any type of matter can be extremely stressful, both emotionally and financially. It's hard on the family who is not used to handling this type of situation and hard on the person charged with offenses and unsure of how to precede." It's important, says Goodman to have the proper representation in cases like these, to better your chances of going free. "Just because you've been charged with a drug offence, that does not mean you will be convicted. A lot drug offence charges that go to courts in Canada will go unproven when individuals have proper legal representation. Even though it may not feel like it, remember you are considered innocent until proven guilty."



Some people, according to Goodman, throw in the towel before their trial even comes before a judge. However, Goodman offers the following advice to those charged with a drug charge. "Drug offence cases are complex and there are hundreds of variables. Do not assume that you have no defense. An experienced criminal lawyer will have huge list of possible drug offence defenses that may allow your case to be dismissed. This is why it is essential you hire a criminal attorney who has the experience in courts with defending drug offence charges."



One area where many people need representation, but fail to seek it, is in bail representation. Toronto criminal lawyer Goodman explains, "The law of bail can often appear quite complex and is a very important step in the process, as it determines whether an accused person will have to wait in custody until their matter is dealt with. A bail hearing should not be taken lightly, even if the charges appear minor." He continues. "The assistance of a criminal lawyer is necessary at a bail hearing. This lawyer can be privately hired counsel or free duty counsel lawyers who are present at the courthouse. The decision on whether to hire private counsel or duty counsel is a personal one. While duty counsel is qualified and generally experienced with bail hearings, a private lawyer will be focused on their client and matters such as negotiating with the Crown or preparing sureties and submissions."



About Adam Goodman Law Office

Adam Goodman graduated from law school in 2007 and operates two offices in Toronto. He specializes as a bail lawyer in Toronto as well as criminal defense cases such as theft, shoplifting, drug offences, fraud, impaired & over 80 and failure to comply with probationary orders. He has the necessary experience in many different types of criminal law to be resourceful, aggressive & relentless in presenting the best possible case for your matter.